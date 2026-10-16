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Warrior Soul 🌻
Poem for Zelensky and Ukraine by Alexander Semenyuk
22 hrs ago
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Angelic Assembly
21
5
1
The Rhythm Carries On
A Tribute to Deva T — A Life of Movement, Love, and Light
Oct 14
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Angelic Assembly
26
7
2
Morning Light
A song of gratitude
Oct 13
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Angelic Assembly
38
8
4
A Little Kindness
We cannot always stop the rain, but we can share an umbrella.
Oct 11
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Angelic Assembly
37
5
5
The Light That Remains
On letting go, honoring what was, and trusting the life that remains.
Oct 10
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Angelic Assembly
26
2
3
THE BODHISATTVA VOW at Prosperity Virtual Ashram with Gnostic man
The Bodhisattva Vow: A Vow of Compassion, Love, and Awakening for All Beings
Oct 7
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Angelic Assembly
26
4
2
Counting My Blessings 🐾📿
A peaceful moment with Bozi. 🐾
Oct 7
•
Angelic Assembly
27
1
0:33
This Too Shall Pass
A song about impermanence, surrender, and the wisdom of letting go
Oct 3
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Angelic Assembly
32
7
4
Love Myself Just Like This
Learning to stay, to soften, and to love who we are along the way.
Oct 2
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Angelic Assembly
23
2
3
The Clear Light
A Song of the Voyager, the Void, and the Eternal Unborn.
Oct 2
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Angelic Assembly
20
2
5
Life Is Real When I Am
A Meditation on the Silent Center Within.
Oct 1
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Angelic Assembly
37
1
3
September 2026
Where the Heart Meets the Sea
Letting go with the tide, giving thanks with every breath.
Sep 27
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Angelic Assembly
38
4
4
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