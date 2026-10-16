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Warrior Soul 🌻
Poem for Zelensky and Ukraine by Alexander Semenyuk
  Angelic Assembly
The Rhythm Carries On
A Tribute to Deva T — A Life of Movement, Love, and Light
  Angelic Assembly
Morning Light
A song of gratitude
  Angelic Assembly
A Little Kindness
We cannot always stop the rain, but we can share an umbrella.
  Angelic Assembly
The Light That Remains
On letting go, honoring what was, and trusting the life that remains.
  Angelic Assembly
THE BODHISATTVA VOW at Prosperity Virtual Ashram with Gnostic man
The Bodhisattva Vow: A Vow of Compassion, Love, and Awakening for All Beings
  Angelic Assembly
Counting My Blessings 🐾📿
A peaceful moment with Bozi. 🐾
  Angelic Assembly
0:33
This Too Shall Pass
A song about impermanence, surrender, and the wisdom of letting go
  Angelic Assembly
Love Myself Just Like This
Learning to stay, to soften, and to love who we are along the way.
  Angelic Assembly
The Clear Light
A Song of the Voyager, the Void, and the Eternal Unborn.
  Angelic Assembly
Life Is Real When I Am
A Meditation on the Silent Center Within.
  Angelic Assembly

September 2026

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