style: French cabaret

0:00 -0:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

A Little Kindness

Little friend out in the rain,

Come and sit beside me.

There is room beneath this sky,

Room beneath my umbrella.

We can watch the clouds go by,

together.

One small shelter from the rain,

One soft place to rest.

As I make some room for you,

Something opens in me too.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

We often wait until we feel better before helping others. We think, first, let me sort out my life, then I will have something to give. But our lives may remain complicated for a long time. Meanwhile, someone needs kindness today.

Even with sadness in our hearts, we can speak gently. Even when we feel lonely, we can offer company.

Little friend out in the rain,

Come and sit beside me.

Kindness asks us to notice. That animal feels cold. That person is tired. Someone who seems difficult may be carrying pain we know nothing about. We can pause before judging and consider what they might need.

Then we do something, however small.

We may find that caring for another gives our own heart a little more space. We are still carrying our troubles, but we are also sharing an umbrella, listening to the rain, sitting with a friend.

As I make some room for you,

Something opens in me too.

Today, who could we make a little room for?