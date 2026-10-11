The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

5 Comments

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AsukaHotaru's avatar
AsukaHotaru
5d

I'd be happy to share an umbrella with someone who's having a bad day too. We wouldn't even have to pretend we're fine. Just having each other there would be lovely.

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Wendy 🦋's avatar
Wendy 🦋
5d

Oh this is so beautiful and true as well 🩷

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