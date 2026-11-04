style: Sephardic romance, Ladino folk ballad
Verse 1
Eskriviko tu nombre en la arena
Kon dedo tirmiando
La mar lo yeva, lo torna
Komo promesa volando
Tus palavras en papel
Viene de tyera lejana
La tinta ya se deshaze
Mas tu boz aún me yamama
Chorus
Ay, amor de mi alma
Kuando vas a tornar
Yo te spero en la riya
Mirando komo la mar
Verse 2
En kada letra tu alyento
Guadro en pecho serrado
Las noches son largas, syerto
Sin tu kuerpo a mi lado
Dizes ke las batalyas
Pronto van akabar
Yo konto lunas, estrelyas
Asta ke puedas yegar
Chorus
Ay, amor de mi alma
Kuando vas a tornar
Yo te spero en la riya
Mirando komo la mar
Bridge
El viento me trae fragansia
De tyeras ke no konoshi
Ma siento tu prezensya
En kada rayiko de sol
Instrumental Break
Chorus
Ay, amor de mi alma
Kuando vas a tornar
Yo te spero en la riya
Mirando komo la mar
Outro
Eskriviko tu nombre
En la arena otra vez
La mar lo guadra por siempre
Asta ke buelvas, mi fe
translated in english by Michele De Paris
I trace your name in the sand
with a trembling finger.
The sea takes it away, then brings it back,
like a promise on the wind.
Your words on paper
come to me from a distant land.
Already the ink is fading,
yet your voice still calls to me.
Chorus
Oh, love of my soul,
when will you return?
I wait for you on the shore,
my eyes on the sea.
Verse 2
In every letter, I find your breath
and hold it close to my heart.
The nights are long, it’s true,
without your body beside mine.
You say the battles
will soon be over.
I count the moons, I count the stars,
until you can come home.
Chorus
Oh, love of my soul,
when will you return?
I wait for you on the shore,
my eyes on the sea.
Bridge
The wind brings me the scent
of lands I’ve never known.
Yet I feel your presence
in every little ray of sunlight.
Instrumental Break
Chorus
Oh, love of my soul,
when will you return?
I wait for you on the shore,
my eyes on the sea.
Outro
I trace your name
in the sand once more.
The sea keeps it forever,
until you return, my dearest hope.
A Bilingual Love Song in English and French — Une chanson d’amour bilingue en anglais et en français
A Little Letter at Sea — Une petite lettre à la mer
Verse 1
I trace your name in the sand
Je trace ton nom dans le sable
With a trembling finger
D’un doigt tremblant
The sea takes it away, then brings it back
La mer l’emporte, puis le ramène
Like a promise on the wind
Comme une promesse portée par le vent
Your words on paper
Tes mots sur le papier
Come to me from a distant land
Me viennent d’une terre lointaine
Already the ink is fading
Déjà l’encre s’efface
Yet your voice still calls to me
Mais ta voix m’appelle encore
Chorus
Oh, love of my soul
Ô amour de mon âme
When will you return?
Quand reviendras-tu ?
I wait for you on the shore
Je t’attends sur le rivage
My eyes on the sea
Les yeux tournés vers la mer
Verse 2
In every letter, I find your breath
Dans chaque lettre, je retrouve ton souffle
And hold it close to my heart
Et je le garde tout contre mon cœur
The nights are long, it’s true
Les nuits sont longues, c’est vrai
Without your body beside mine
Sans ton corps auprès du mien
You say the battles
Tu dis que les combats
Will soon be over
Seront bientôt terminés
I count the moons, I count the stars
Je compte les lunes, je compte les étoiles
Until you can come home
Jusqu’à ce que tu puisses rentrer
Chorus
Oh, love of my soul
Ô amour de mon âme
When will you return?
Quand reviendras-tu ?
I wait for you on the shore
Je t’attends sur le rivage
My eyes on the sea
Les yeux tournés vers la mer
Bridge
The wind brings me the scent
Le vent m’apporte le parfum
Of lands I’ve never known
De terres que je n’ai jamais connues
Yet I feel your presence
Pourtant, je sens ta présence
In every little ray of sunlight
Dans le moindre rayon de soleil
Instrumental Break
Chorus
Oh, love of my soul
Ô amour de mon âme
When will you return?
Quand reviendras-tu ?
I wait for you on the shore
Je t’attends sur le rivage
My eyes on the sea
Les yeux tournés vers la mer
Outro
I trace your name
Je trace ton nom
In the sand once more
Dans le sable, une fois encore
The sea keeps it forever
La mer le garde à jamais
Until you return, my faith
Jusqu’à ton retour, ma foi
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"Your this beautiful, emotion-led composition has proved how intense the waves rising within the mind can be. At the same time, if the quality of self-observation with a witness consciousness (Sakshi Bhav) is developed within it, no circumstance can make us unhappy, manic, or disturbed."