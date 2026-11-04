The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

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Satya Pathik
6h

"Your this beautiful, emotion-led composition has proved how intense the waves rising within the mind can be. At the same time, if the quality of self-observation with a witness consciousness (Sakshi Bhav) is developed within it, no circumstance can make us unhappy, manic, or disturbed."

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