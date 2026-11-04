style: Sephardic romance, Ladino folk ballad

0:00 -3:21

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Verse 1

Eskriviko tu nombre en la arena

Kon dedo tirmiando

La mar lo yeva, lo torna

Komo promesa volando

Tus palavras en papel

Viene de tyera lejana

La tinta ya se deshaze

Mas tu boz aún me yamama

Chorus

Ay, amor de mi alma

Kuando vas a tornar

Yo te spero en la riya

Mirando komo la mar

Verse 2

En kada letra tu alyento

Guadro en pecho serrado

Las noches son largas, syerto

Sin tu kuerpo a mi lado

Dizes ke las batalyas

Pronto van akabar

Yo konto lunas, estrelyas

Asta ke puedas yegar

Chorus

Ay, amor de mi alma

Kuando vas a tornar

Yo te spero en la riya

Mirando komo la mar

Bridge

El viento me trae fragansia

De tyeras ke no konoshi

Ma siento tu prezensya

En kada rayiko de sol

Instrumental Break

Chorus

Ay, amor de mi alma

Kuando vas a tornar

Yo te spero en la riya

Mirando komo la mar

Outro

Eskriviko tu nombre

En la arena otra vez

La mar lo guadra por siempre

Asta ke buelvas, mi fe

translated in english by Michele De Paris

I trace your name in the sand

with a trembling finger.

The sea takes it away, then brings it back,

like a promise on the wind.

Your words on paper

come to me from a distant land.

Already the ink is fading,

yet your voice still calls to me.

Chorus

Oh, love of my soul,

when will you return?

I wait for you on the shore,

my eyes on the sea.

Verse 2

In every letter, I find your breath

and hold it close to my heart.

The nights are long, it’s true,

without your body beside mine.

You say the battles

will soon be over.

I count the moons, I count the stars,

until you can come home.

Chorus

Oh, love of my soul,

when will you return?

I wait for you on the shore,

my eyes on the sea.

Bridge

The wind brings me the scent

of lands I’ve never known.

Yet I feel your presence

in every little ray of sunlight.

Instrumental Break

Chorus

Oh, love of my soul,

when will you return?

I wait for you on the shore,

my eyes on the sea.

Outro

I trace your name

in the sand once more.

The sea keeps it forever,

until you return, my dearest hope.

A Bilingual Love Song in English and French — Une chanson d’amour bilingue en anglais et en français

0:00 -5:05

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A Little Letter at Sea — Une petite lettre à la mer

Verse 1

I trace your name in the sand

Je trace ton nom dans le sable

With a trembling finger

D’un doigt tremblant

The sea takes it away, then brings it back

La mer l’emporte, puis le ramène

Like a promise on the wind

Comme une promesse portée par le vent

Your words on paper

Tes mots sur le papier

Come to me from a distant land

Me viennent d’une terre lointaine

Already the ink is fading

Déjà l’encre s’efface

Yet your voice still calls to me

Mais ta voix m’appelle encore

Chorus

Oh, love of my soul

Ô amour de mon âme

When will you return?

Quand reviendras-tu ?

I wait for you on the shore

Je t’attends sur le rivage

My eyes on the sea

Les yeux tournés vers la mer

Verse 2

In every letter, I find your breath

Dans chaque lettre, je retrouve ton souffle

And hold it close to my heart

Et je le garde tout contre mon cœur

The nights are long, it’s true

Les nuits sont longues, c’est vrai

Without your body beside mine

Sans ton corps auprès du mien

You say the battles

Tu dis que les combats

Will soon be over

Seront bientôt terminés

I count the moons, I count the stars

Je compte les lunes, je compte les étoiles

Until you can come home

Jusqu’à ce que tu puisses rentrer

Chorus

Oh, love of my soul

Ô amour de mon âme

When will you return?

Quand reviendras-tu ?

I wait for you on the shore

Je t’attends sur le rivage

My eyes on the sea

Les yeux tournés vers la mer

Bridge

The wind brings me the scent

Le vent m’apporte le parfum

Of lands I’ve never known

De terres que je n’ai jamais connues

Yet I feel your presence

Pourtant, je sens ta présence

In every little ray of sunlight

Dans le moindre rayon de soleil

Instrumental Break

Chorus

Oh, love of my soul

Ô amour de mon âme

When will you return?

Quand reviendras-tu ?

I wait for you on the shore

Je t’attends sur le rivage

My eyes on the sea

Les yeux tournés vers la mer

Outro

I trace your name

Je trace ton nom

In the sand once more

Dans le sable, une fois encore

The sea keeps it forever

La mer le garde à jamais

Until you return, my faith

Jusqu’à ton retour, ma foi