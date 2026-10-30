In this little video, Bozi shares a few gentle mantras and bits of everyday wisdom, reminding us to slow down, enjoy the moment, and welcome life just as it comes.
Love
My heart is open.
Peace
I am here now.
Motivation
I take one step at a time.
Happiness
I choose to be happy right now.
Self-Esteem
I deserve goodness.
Self-Confidence
I’ve got this.
Prosperity
My actions bring abundance and joy to all around me.
Healing
I give myself the time and space to heal myself.
Positive Energy
I radiate my joy.
Love
I love, I am loved, I allow love.
Happiness
I feel gratitude for my happiness.
Sleep
I can relax and rest now.
Mantras by E.J. Gold
Photography by Michele De Paris
Video creation by Angelic Assembly
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This is so sweet!. Thanks for sharing.