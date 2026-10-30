🐾 Bozi’s Excellent Adventure — Little Paws, Timeless Wisdom ✨

Love

My heart is open.

Peace

I am here now.

Motivation

I take one step at a time.

Happiness

I choose to be happy right now.

Self-Esteem

I deserve goodness.

Self-Confidence

I’ve got this.

Prosperity

My actions bring abundance and joy to all around me.

Healing

I give myself the time and space to heal myself.

Positive Energy

I radiate my joy.

Love

I love, I am loved, I allow love.

Happiness

I feel gratitude for my happiness.

Sleep

I can relax and rest now.

Mantras by E.J. Gold

Photography by Michele De Paris

Video creation by Angelic Assembly