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🐾 Bozi’s Excellent Adventure — Little Paws, Timeless Wisdom ✨

A joyful journey through twelve gentle mantras, where Bozi reminds us that wisdom, love, and happiness can be found in the simplest moments of life. 🐾✨
Angelic Assembly's avatar
Angelic Assembly

Love
My heart is open.

Peace
I am here now.

Motivation
I take one step at a time.

Happiness
I choose to be happy right now.

Self-Esteem
I deserve goodness.

Self-Confidence
I’ve got this.

Prosperity
My actions bring abundance and joy to all around me.

Healing
I give myself the time and space to heal myself.

Positive Energy
I radiate my joy.

Love
I love, I am loved, I allow love.

Happiness
I feel gratitude for my happiness.

Sleep
I can relax and rest now.

Mantras by E.J. Gold
Photography by Michele De Paris
Video creation by Angelic Assembly

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