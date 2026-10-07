The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Counting My Blessings 🐾📿

A peaceful moment with Bozi. 🐾
Angelic Assembly's avatar
Angelic Assembly

Style: whimsical acoustic swing song

I stretch out my paw on the cool tiled floor,
For this little moment, I need nothing more.
The afternoon wanders, I let it drift by,
With peace in my heart and a soft little sigh.

Comments

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Angel Store · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture