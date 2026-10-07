Counting My Blessings 🐾📿

I stretch out my paw on the cool tiled floor, For this little moment, I need nothing more. The afternoon wanders, I let it drift by, With peace in my heart and a soft little sigh.
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Angelic Assembly Podcast
Our intention is to cultivate kindness, love, lightness, gratitude, and healing for the highest good of all.
May the blessings of the angels guide you on your path, and may you find peace, balance, and inspiration.
May this work bring benefit to all beings everywhere.
Our intention is to cultivate kindness, love, lightness, gratitude, and healing for the highest good of all.
May the blessings of the angels guide you on your path, and may you find peace, balance, and inspiration.
May this work bring benefit to all beings everywhere.