The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

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Tom Dietzel's avatar
Tom Dietzel
1h

Thank you Michele Marie!

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Tom Dietzel's avatar
Tom Dietzel
2h

I like it a lot! Would it be okay with you if I try to figure out some of the the music to play as an instrumental solo for my church?

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