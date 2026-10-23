Style: jazz, laid-back.

0:00 -4:36

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I lived confined

within my own fire,

calling it home,

calling it my name.

But the wind came in,

and I let it pass.

The flame trembled

like snow upon ashes.

It was not an ending,

it was space.

I opened my hands,

and hunger turned to light.

🎶 Light…

light… 🎶

Let go…

what you cling to

is not who you are.

The day does not belong to me,

the sea does not hold me back.

Everything passes through me

and makes me dance.

I turn with the wheel,

but I am not a prisoner.

I am the dance

within the circle.

🎶 Dance!

Dance!

Within the eternal circle! 🎶

Joys pass

like a gentle breeze,

sorrows descend

and become sky.

Rain upon my chest,

a smooth stone—

nothing remains

to say “mine.”

Yet everything sings

without chains.

🎶 Do not possess!

Do not hold on!

Be pure momentum!

Be light! 🎶

I turn with the wheel,

I am a living dance

in the movement of the world.

The flame remains,

but now it only gives light.

And here I dwell,

not suspended,

but free.

Alive!

Light!

Radiant!

We hold on so tightly, to our desires, our pain, even our ideas about who we are. Then we wonder why the heart feels heavy. This poem invites us to look gently at that grasping and begin to open our hands. As attachment softens, there is more room for kindness, more room for others, more room for life. The fire becomes light. The wheel becomes a dance.