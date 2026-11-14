Ecos del alma

Una invitación a soltar lo que pesa, escuchar el corazón y caminar con más conciencia. Al ritmo de la salsa, el son cubano y el mambo, esta canción celebra la libertad de ser uno mismo y comenzar de nuevo.

Style: salsa, Cuban rhythm mambo,

0:00 -3:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Comienza ahora, sin ruta trazada,

tu paso firme abre nueva jornada.

Claro reflejo de un primer intento,

el viaje surge en suave movimiento.

Con ojos francos ve la realidad,

la verdad florece tras la claridad.

Ya no huyas más, no evadas lo cierto,

se disipan nieblas cuando estás despierto.

Suelta ese peso que no te conviene,

libera cargas que tu alma detiene.

Elige sencillo, sin complicación,

escucha tu esencia con el corazón.

Ya no busques siempre aprobación ajena,

tu propia libertad rompe esa cadena.

Haz pausa tranquila, detén reacción,

en calma reencuentras tu dirección.

Deja esas historias del pasado atrás,

suéltalas despacio, déjalas en paz.

Vuelve hacia el camino que es solo tuyo,

que tus pasos muestren el brillo más puro.

Ya no hay excusas, camina adelante,

esfuerzo honesto, acción constante.

Escucha atento, deja hablar primero,

en silencio entiendes lo que es verdadero.

Muestra al mundo entero lo que tú has guardado,

deja que te vean fuerte y renovado.

No llenes silencios, deja que te hable,

cuando estás en calma todo es alcanzable.

Ya no tengas prisa, deja ese afán,

saborea lento tu propio desván.

No busques victoria ni tengas razón,

la paz verdadera brota en comunión.

No repitas días, rompe ese patrón,

vive diferente, escucha el corazón.

Estos ecos suaves guían tu destino,

despierta tu vida, ábrete al camino.

Echoes of the Soul

An invitation to let go of what weighs us down, listen to the heart, and walk with greater awareness. To the rhythms of salsa, Cuban son, and mambo, this song celebrates the freedom to be ourselves and begin again.

Begin now, with no path mapped out,

your steady step opens a new day.

A clear reflection of a first attempt,

the journey unfolds in gentle motion.

With honest eyes, look at reality,

truth blossoms in the light of clarity.

Stop running away; do not turn from what is true,

the mists dissolve when you are awake.

Let go of the weight that does not serve you,

release the burdens your soul holds on to.

Choose simplicity, free of complication,

listen to your essence with your heart.

Stop always seeking the approval of others,

your own freedom breaks that chain.

Pause quietly before you react,

in stillness, you find your way again.

Leave those stories of the past behind,

release them gently, let them rest in peace.

Return to the path that is yours alone,

let your footsteps reveal your purest light.

No more excuses, keep moving forward,

with honest effort and steady action.

Listen closely, let others speak first,

in silence, you understand what is true.

Show the whole world what you have kept within,

let yourself be seen, strong and renewed.

Do not fill the silence; let it speak to you,

when you are calm, everything is within reach.

Do not hurry anymore; let go of the rush,

take your time to savor your own attic.

Do not seek victory or insist on being right,

true peace is born in communion.

Stop repeating the same days; break that pattern,

live differently, listen to your heart.

These gentle echoes guide your destiny,

awaken your life, open yourself to the journey.