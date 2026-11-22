Get My Glow From You

Two versions of the same song, both in a bossa nova style.

Track #1

0:00 -1:59

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Track #2

0:00 -2:21

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Little mouse in a hat of blue

asks a star, “Can I shine too?”

The star leans close and whispers low,

“Where do you think I got my glow?”

You, you, you,

I get my glow from you.

Ooh, ooh, ooh,

I get my glow from you.

The mouse looks down. The pond is black.

A little star is looking back.

He dips one paw to touch its face.

A hundred stars dance in its place.

He lifts his paw and lets them be.

He sits awhile beneath a tree.

Two ears, one star, a hat of blue.

The sky below has room for two.

You, you, you,

I get my glow from you.

Ooh, ooh, ooh,

I get my glow from you.