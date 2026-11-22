Get My Glow From You
Two versions of the same song, both in a bossa nova style.
Track #1
Track #2
Little mouse in a hat of blue
asks a star, “Can I shine too?”
The star leans close and whispers low,
“Where do you think I got my glow?”
You, you, you,
I get my glow from you.
Ooh, ooh, ooh,
I get my glow from you.
The mouse looks down. The pond is black.
A little star is looking back.
He dips one paw to touch its face.
A hundred stars dance in its place.
He lifts his paw and lets them be.
He sits awhile beneath a tree.
Two ears, one star, a hat of blue.
The sky below has room for two.
You, you, you,
I get my glow from you.
Ooh, ooh, ooh,
I get my glow from you.
Lyrics: Michele De Paris
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beautiful
Sweet!