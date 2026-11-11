Gracias

A song that celebrates the path we walk, the warmth of the sun, and the rain that heals our wounds.

style - British rock 60ties Spanish-english

0:00 -6:23

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style - Latin pop folk Spanish-english

0:00 -3:45

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style- soft folk Spanish

0:00 -2:53

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Thank You, Life

Gracias a la vida por darme el camino,

Por el sol que despierta mis pasos divinos.

Por la brisa suave y el mar sin final,

Por caer y volverme a levantar.

Thank you, life, for giving me the path,

For the sun awakening my divine steps.

For the gentle breeze and the endless sea,

For falling down and getting back up.

Gracias al día, a su luz y calor,

A la lluvia que cura el dolor.

Gracias al tiempo que nunca volvió,

Por cada instante, por todo el amor.

Thank you to the day, for its light and warmth,

To the rain that heals pain.

Thank you to the time that never returned,

For every moment, for all the love.

Gracias a los rostros que cruzan mi andar,

Por las risas que quedan, por los que se van.

Por las voces dulces que traen la paz,

Y el silencio que enseña a soltar.

Thank you to the faces crossing my path,

For the laughter that stays, for those who leave.

For the gentle voices bringing peace,

And the silence that teaches letting go.

Gracias al día, a su luz y calor,

A la lluvia que cura el dolor.

Gracias al tiempo que nunca volvió,

Por cada instante, por todo el amor.

Thank you to the day, for its light and warmth,

To the rain that heals pain.

Thank you to the time that never returned,

For every moment, for all the love.

Si llega la tormenta cubriendo el azul,

Siempre nace un arco de luz.

Y aunque el alma canse de andar y esperar,

El corazón vuelve a cantar.

If the storm arrives covering the blue sky,

A rainbow of light always appears.

And even if the soul tires from walking and waiting,

The heart will sing again.

Gracias a la vida que todo me dio,

A la risa que nace del dolor.

Gracias al tiempo que aún vendrá,

A este instante, y a lo que será.

Thank you to life for giving me everything,

For the laughter born from pain.

Thank you to the time that is yet to come,

To this moment, and to what will be.

Gracias a la vida, por ser, por amar,

Por lo que fui… y por lo que seré.

Thank you to life, for being, for loving,

For who I was... and who I will become.

Life is not measured solely by clear skies, but by our capacity to find meaning in every season.