A playful song about finding magic in everyday life, where kindness, laughter, and love bring a little more light into the world.

Style: Funk-Rock

0:00 -5:12

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[Verse 1]

The sacred wears a secondhand coat,

A crooked hat and a song in its throat.

It lives in the kitchen, it laughs in the rain,

It blesses the bread and remembers your name.

One hears a joke, one finds a key,

One sees a door where a wall used to be.

No need for applause when the moment is gone

The room feels lighter, and you move on.

[Chorus]

Hide the sacred in the ordinary,

Carry a pocket full of stars.

Leave a little light behind you,

Wherever in the world you are.

Confuse the darkness with kindness,

Let a little laughter through.

Hide the sacred in the ordinary

Let love be the work you do.

[Verse 2]

Fold the laundry, set the stars in place,

Let the day begin at a gentler pace.

Trade a warm muffin for a button of blue,

Leave an empty chair for someone new.

Trust the children, the dogs and the crows,

They see the wonder wherever it goes.

Plant a seed for a face unknown,

Someone will rest in the shade you’ve grown.

[Chorus]

Hide the sacred in the ordinary,

Carry a pocket full of stars.

Leave a little light behind you,

Wherever in the world you are.

Confuse the darkness with kindness,

Let a little laughter through.

Hide the sacred in the ordinary,

Let love be the work you do.

[Bridge]

When your flame burns low, take a little rest,

You don’t have to carry the world in your chest.

Bless the roads you tried that led you astray,

Even broken maps can help you find your way.

Keep a flame in the window for the ones who roam,

Let it tell a stranger, “You are not alone.”

And when the song is over, when the singer’s gone,

Let the love we gave keep traveling on.

[Final Chorus]

Hide the sacred in the ordinary,

Carry a pocket full of stars.

Leave a little light behind you,

Wherever in the world you are.

Confuse the darkness with kindness,

Let a little laughter through.

Hide the sacred in the ordinary—

Let love be the work we do.

[Outro — softly]

The code is in your breathing,

The code is in your bones.

Let love outlive you.

Let the light go on.