The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

4 Comments

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(Haiku Artist)'s avatar
(Haiku Artist)
6h

The morning begins with a quiet unloading of the heart. Every breath turning into a prayer. A deeply peaceful space you have created here.

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Sarah Newton-John's avatar
Sarah Newton-John
7h

Just beautiful, thank you

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1 reply by Angelic Assembly
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