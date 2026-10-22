Style: Sufi devotional

0:00 -4:07

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In Your Light, I Awaken

O my Lord…

In Your name, I awaken.

In Your light, I begin.

This morning I awaken

And place my heart in Your hands.

All the fears I carry,

All I cannot understand.

Every thought that troubles me,

Every sorrow I conceal,

I surrender to Your mercy,

To the love that makes me heal.

Open the doors of goodness,

Let Your light shine on my way.

Bring peace into my heart,

Let Your wisdom guide my day.

What is not for me, release it,

What is meant for me, let it come.

In Your mercy, I find shelter,

In Your light, we are one.

When my strength begins to falter,

Give me patience to endure.

When my mind cannot find answers,

Let Your wisdom reassure.

When my heart is tired and weary,

Let Your kindness make it whole.

May Your grace become the morning,

May Your peace embrace my soul.

Open the doors of goodness,

Let Your light shine on my way.

Bring peace into my heart,

Let Your wisdom guide my day.

What is not for me, release it,

What is meant for me, let it come.

In Your mercy, I find shelter,

In Your light, we are one.

I will walk the path before me,

But the outcome rests with You.

When the road is dark and silent,

Let Your light come shining through.

Never leave me without hope,

Never leave me without prayer.

In the silence of surrender,

Let me know that You are there.

Open the doors of goodness,

Let Your light shine on my way.

May this morning bring me peace,

May Your blessings fill my day.

What is not for me, release it,

What is meant for me, let it come.

Every breath becomes a prayer,

Every heartbeat leads me home.

O my Lord…

In Your name, I awaken.

In Your peace, I rest.

Amen.

Each morning offers us a new beginning, an invitation to open our hearts, release our worries, and welcome the unknown with trust.

“In Your Light, I Awaken” is a gentle morning prayer, a song about surrendering our fears, finding peace in uncertainty, and allowing divine wisdom to guide our steps.

We often begin our day carrying yesterday worries, old habits, and questions without answers. This prayer reminds us that we do not need to have everything figured out. Sometimes, simply opening our hearts and trusting the unfolding of life is enough.

It is a prayer for kindness toward ourselves, for patience when life becomes challenging, and for the courage to release what no longer serves us.

May this song be a moment of stillness before the day begins.