Life Is Real When I Am is a meditative song about letting go of the identities we usually mistake for who we are—the body, the mind, our moods, desires, thoughts, and perceptions—and returning to the quiet presence beneath them. At its heart is the question “Who am I?” and the possibility that, beyond all the changing experiences of life, there is a still point of awareness, always present, always here. The song invites us to draw back from identification for a moment, rest in that inner stillness, and discover the simple mystery of I am.
style: meditative ballad
Life Is Real When I Am
— a meditation song —
I am not this place.
I am not this time.
I am not this body.
I am not this mind.
I am not mentation.
I am not this mood.
I am not sensation.
I am not this food.
Sounding
in the silent center within—
Who am I?
I live in the timeless moment
between
the breath of out
and the breath of in.
I am not these yearnings.
I am not this heart.
I am not these objects.
I exist apart.
I am not this shadow show
passing all around.
I am not these visions.
I am not these sounds.
Stillness
in the center of the storm—
I am here.
From this pointless point
in infinity,
resting
in my formless form.
I am not in time.
I am not in space.
Do you know who I am?
Can you find my face?
Not the one who lives.
Not the one who dies.
I am not the seeker
looking for this I.
As the bow is parted
by the archer’s hand,
I draw back
from identity,
watching time and space
from eternity.
And in the silence…
Life is real then
only when I am.
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Lovely Work Michele.. xoxo piph