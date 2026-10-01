Life Is Real When I Am is a meditative song about letting go of the identities we usually mistake for who we are—the body, the mind, our moods, desires, thoughts, and perceptions—and returning to the quiet presence beneath them. At its heart is the question “Who am I?” and the possibility that, beyond all the changing experiences of life, there is a still point of awareness, always present, always here. The song invites us to draw back from identification for a moment, rest in that inner stillness, and discover the simple mystery of I am.

style: meditative ballad

0:00 -3:59

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Life Is Real When I Am

— a meditation song —

I am not this place.

I am not this time.

I am not this body.

I am not this mind.

I am not mentation.

I am not this mood.

I am not sensation.

I am not this food.

Sounding

in the silent center within—

Who am I?

I live in the timeless moment

between

the breath of out

and the breath of in.

I am not these yearnings.

I am not this heart.

I am not these objects.

I exist apart.

I am not this shadow show

passing all around.

I am not these visions.

I am not these sounds.

Stillness

in the center of the storm—

I am here.

From this pointless point

in infinity,

resting

in my formless form.

I am not in time.

I am not in space.

Do you know who I am?

Can you find my face?

Not the one who lives.

Not the one who dies.

I am not the seeker

looking for this I.

As the bow is parted

by the archer’s hand,

I draw back

from identity,

watching time and space

from eternity.

And in the silence…

Life is real then

only when I am.