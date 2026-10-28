Love Alone....

Original words: Etienne (@etiennesvoice) © Etiennevb 2026.

Style: Doo Wap Ballad

0:00 -5:02

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Verse 1

The distance between us feels like forever,

Drifting like boats, lost in the tide.

Silence became the wall built between us…

Can you not hear the plea of my heart?

I know, if we can just go deeper,

We might just find the magic we lost.

But baby, we seem to have surrendered

A love that we shared, buried in pain.

Chorus

Please let me know if we are now over,

My heart needs this time to say goodbye…

If this is where our roads are now ending,

At least give my soul the chance to cry.

If this is now us, without each other,

Then give my tears the time to dry.

Verse 2

Do you not feel the cold of winter?

Do you not feel the pain like I do?

Rainbows that promised a brand-new tomorrow

Seem to be lost, dying of sorrow…

I’ve ordered two coffees only to see

The space on the bench where you used to be

Is now just a memory that we used to share,

Of a love that we thought would always be there…

Chorus

Please let me know if we are now over,

My heart needs this time to say goodbye…

If this is where our roads are now ending,

At least give my soul the chance to cry.

If this is now us, without each other,

Then give my tears the time to dry.

Bridge

I know that we will never have

The time that we lost, wasted in pain.

But love alone could not protect

Two broken hearts living in vain.

Final Chorus

Please let me know if we are now over,

My heart needs this time to say goodbye…

If this is where our roads are now ending,

At least give my soul the chance to cry.

If this is now us, without each other,

Then give my tears the time to dry.

Outro

Nothing is the way that it seems…

How did we lose all of our dreams?

Nothing is the way that it seems…

I don’t want to bury our dreams…

I don’t want…

To bury our dreams…

©Copyright: Etiennevb 2026

Read Etienne’s original “Love Alone” here.

Etienne’s poem “Love Alone”, gives voice to the tenderness and ache of a broken heart. This is a musical offering, a doo-wop arrangement, with gratitude to the poet.