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A little song about staying with ourselves through fear, change, imperfection, and longing.

I’ve learned, little by little,

Not to run from myself.

Even with fear in my heart,

I stay right here.

I’m not perfect, I know,

But I’m trying to be

Someone who holds themselves close

Before they lose their way

I’ll love myself just like this,

Whole or incomplete,

With all my changing phases

And a little longing.

I’ll love myself just like this,

In no hurry to change.

If I fall along the way,

I’ll care for myself again.

Sometimes loving ourselves does not mean becoming someone different.

It means staying.

Staying when we are afraid.

Staying when we feel incomplete.

Staying when life is changing around us.

Perhaps we do not always need to fix ourselves. Perhaps we can simply learn to walk beside ourselves with a little more tenderness.

And when we fall along the way,

we begin again.