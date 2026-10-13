The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

8 Comments

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sajad Jafarpanah's avatar
sajad Jafarpanah
4d

خیلی زیبا بود 🤗🌹👌❤

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Sarah Newton-John's avatar
Sarah Newton-John
4d

Loved the words and music! Thank you!

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