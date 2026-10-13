There are small gifts waiting in an ordinary day: the morning breeze, a smile, the gentle rhythm of our own breath.

Morning Light is an invitation to notice them, and meet the moment with an open heart. We do not need a perfect day to find something precious within it.

Style: Reggae

0:00 -2:42

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Verse 1

Morning breeze whispers through the trees,

Yesterday’s worries softly ease.

I count the blessings in this hour,

Small, quiet gifts of gentle power.

Chorus

Every breath’s a precious gift to me,

Every step’s a chance to truly see.

Beauty hiding in plain sight,

Grateful heart, my guiding light.

Verse 2

A stranger’s smile upon the street,

Dancing to the rhythm of my heartbeat.

No grand gestures, just today,

Living love in my own way.

Chorus

Every breath’s a precious gift to me,

Every step’s a chance to truly see.

Beauty hiding in plain sight,

Grateful heart, my guiding light.

Bridge

When the world grows heavy, cold,

I remember treasures I still hold:

Simple joys that cost me nothing,

Love’s the song my soul keeps humming.

Final Chorus

Every breath’s a gift to share,

Every moment, love and care.

Peace begins within my heart;

Gratitude, my truest art.

May this song bring a little warmth to your day and remind you of something simple, beautiful, and already here.