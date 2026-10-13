There are small gifts waiting in an ordinary day: the morning breeze, a smile, the gentle rhythm of our own breath.
Morning Light is an invitation to notice them, and meet the moment with an open heart. We do not need a perfect day to find something precious within it.
Style: Reggae
Verse 1
Morning breeze whispers through the trees,
Yesterday’s worries softly ease.
I count the blessings in this hour,
Small, quiet gifts of gentle power.
Chorus
Every breath’s a precious gift to me,
Every step’s a chance to truly see.
Beauty hiding in plain sight,
Grateful heart, my guiding light.
Verse 2
A stranger’s smile upon the street,
Dancing to the rhythm of my heartbeat.
No grand gestures, just today,
Living love in my own way.
Chorus
Every breath’s a precious gift to me,
Every step’s a chance to truly see.
Beauty hiding in plain sight,
Grateful heart, my guiding light.
Bridge
When the world grows heavy, cold,
I remember treasures I still hold:
Simple joys that cost me nothing,
Love’s the song my soul keeps humming.
Final Chorus
Every breath’s a gift to share,
Every moment, love and care.
Peace begins within my heart;
Gratitude, my truest art.
May this song bring a little warmth to your day and remind you of something simple, beautiful, and already here.
The Angel Store’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
خیلی زیبا بود 🤗🌹👌❤
Loved the words and music! Thank you!