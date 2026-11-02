Morning Light style Reggae

0:00 -2:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Morning breeze whispers through the trees

Yesterday’s worries start to ease

I count the blessings in this hour

Small things that hold such gentle power

Every breath’s a gift to me

Every step’s a chance to see

Beauty hiding in plain sight

Grateful heart, my guiding light

Stranger smiles upon the street

Dancing to my heartbeat’s beat

No grand gesture, just today

Living love in my own way

Every breath’s a gift to me

Every step’s a chance to see

Beauty hiding in plain sight

Grateful heart, my guiding light

When the world feels heavy, cold

I remember what I hold

Simple joys that cost nothing

Love’s the song that I can sing

Every breath’s a gift to share

Every moment, love and care

Peace begins inside my heart

Gratitude, my truest art