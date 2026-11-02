Morning Light style Reggae
Morning breeze whispers through the trees
Yesterday’s worries start to ease
I count the blessings in this hour
Small things that hold such gentle power
Every breath’s a gift to me
Every step’s a chance to see
Beauty hiding in plain sight
Grateful heart, my guiding light
Stranger smiles upon the street
Dancing to my heartbeat’s beat
No grand gesture, just today
Living love in my own way
Every breath’s a gift to me
Every step’s a chance to see
Beauty hiding in plain sight
Grateful heart, my guiding light
When the world feels heavy, cold
I remember what I hold
Simple joys that cost nothing
Love’s the song that I can sing
Every breath’s a gift to share
Every moment, love and care
Peace begins inside my heart
Gratitude, my truest art
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