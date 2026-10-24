Style: cabaret, chanson, devotional

0:00 -6:58

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Thank you, life,

for the air that fills my lungs.

For the gift of arriving

before I knew where I belonged.

For this body made of earth,

for these hands that learn to give.

For the wonder of being here.

For the chance to love and live.

Thank you for my mother,

for the tenderness of birth.

Thank you for my father,

for his footsteps on this earth.

For the generations before me,

For the generations before me,

for the lives I never knew—

whose dreams and quiet journeys

are still living in me too.

Thank you for my teachers,

for the wisdom they have shared.

For the kindness of a stranger,

for the ones who truly cared.

For every hand that guided me

when I could not find my way.

For the questions that awakened me,

and the courage born of pain.

Thank you for the mountains,

for the rivers running free.

For the warmth of a small fire,

for the endless open sea.

For the garden and the harvest,

For the garden and the harvest,

for the bread upon my plate.

For the countless unseen hands

that brought me here today.

With every breath—

I give thanks.

With every breath—

I give thanks.

For what has come.

For what has gone.

The morning turns to evening.

The flower becomes the seed.

The clouds return as rainfall,

and the earth gives what we need.

Tell me—

where does the river end?

Where does the ocean begin?

Everything is changing.

Everything belongs.

No life is separate.

No heart

Beats

Alone

Thank you for the laughter.

Thank you for the tears.

For the love that held me gently

through the passing of the years.

For the heart that knew its breaking,

for the love that went away—

and for the quiet strength within me

that learned to love again.

Thank you for our meeting

in this gathering of friends.

For the joy of being together,

though each gathering has its end.

For the meals that we have shared,

for the work our hands have done.

For the service freely offered.

FOR THE MANY BECOMING ONE!

For the many becoming one…

For the many becoming one…

FOR THE MANY BECOMING ONE!

Thank you for the moments

that were never mine to keep.

For the memories that linger,

for the love that runs so deep.

Thank you for this morning!

For this breath!

For this day!

For the life unfolding

in its own mysterious way.

Not the past.

Not the future.

Only here.

Only now.

This precious, fleeting moment,

WOW!

THANK YOU, LIFE!

THANK YOU, LIFE!

For the love!

Thank you, life!

For the tears!

Thank you, life!

For the journey!

Thank you, life!

THANK YOU, LIFE!

Thank you, life!

For the journey!

Thank you, life!

Thank you, life!

THANK YOU, LIFE!

Nothing here belongs to me.

Nothing stays the same.

Even what I call my own

is borrowed for a day.

And yet there is such beauty

in the giving and receiving.

Such a quiet miracle

in the simple act of living.

And still.

Thank you, life…

For everything…

For everything…

“Thank You, Life” was inspired by SunoVoyager’s beautiful song “Gatherings & Gratitude” and grew into my own meditation on gratitude, connection, and the preciousness of being alive.

Thank you, SunoVoyager, for the inspiration behind this song.