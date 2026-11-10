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Thank you, life, for the path I’ve known,

For the rising sun that lights my home.

For the tender breeze and the endless sea,

For each fall that brought me back to me.

Thank you for the day, for the warmth, for the sun,

For the healing rain when the day is done.

Thank you for the time that has flown away,

For every heartbeat along the way.

Thank you for the faces crossing my road,

For the laughter shared, for the tears that flowed.

For the gentle voices that bring me peace,

And the silence teaching me release.

Thank you for the day, for the warmth, for the sun,

For the healing rain when the day is done.

Thank you for the time that has flown away,

For every heartbeat along the way.

And when the storm hides the sky from sight,

A rainbow always returns with light.

Though the soul may tire, the road feels long,

The heart remembers its song.

Thank you, life, for all you give,

For the joy to love, for the chance to live.

Thank you for the time that’s yet to be,

For this breath, this world, this mystery.

Thank you, life, for the love, for the way,

For who I am… and who I’ll be someday.