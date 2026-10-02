The Clear Light by E.J. Gold

સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશ

A meditation on the voyager, the void, and our deepest nature.

Presented in Gujarati and English, this bilingual song moves between Gujarati (ગુજરાતી) and English, allowing the same meditation to be heard through two languages and two musical textures.

May these words be heard not only as a song, but as a remembrance — a small doorway into the silence behind the words, where the voyager and the Clear Light are no longer separate.

Style: reggae

0:00 -5:15

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The Clear Light

હવે હું નિષ્પક્ષ વાસ્તવિકતાના સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશનો અનુભવ કરી રહ્યો છું.

Now I am experiencing the Clear Light of objective reality.

કંઈ બની રહ્યું નથી,

કંઈ પણ ક્યારેય બન્યું નથી,

અને ક્યારેય બનશે નહીં.

Nothing is happening,

nothing ever has happened,

and nothing ever will happen.

મારું વર્તમાન સ્વરૂપ — યાત્રી —

હકીકતમાં શૂન્યતા પોતે જ છે,

જેના કોઈ ગુણધર્મો કે લાક્ષણિકતાઓ નથી.

My present sense of self — the voyager —

is in reality the void itself,

having no qualities or characteristics.

✨ Chorus

હું છું સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશ.

હું છું શૂન્યતાની શૂન્યતા.

I am the Clear Light.

I am the voidness of the void.

સનાતન અજન્મા,

અણનિર્મિત,

ન સાચું કે ન ખોટું.

The eternal unborn,

uncreated,

neither real nor unreal.

હું છું સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશ.

હું છું સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશ.

I am the Clear Light.

I am the Clear Light.

અનંત અને સંપૂર્ણ,

શાશ્વત સંપૂર્ણ.

Infinite and complete,

eternally complete.

The Voyager

મને મારી જાત યાત્રી તરીકે યાદ છે,

જેની સૌથી ઊંડી તત્ત્વપ્રકૃતિ

સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશ પોતે જ છે.

I remember myself as the voyager,

whose deepest nature

is the Clear Light itself.

હું એક છું;

બીજું કોઈ નથી.

I am one;

there is no other.

હું છું શૂન્યતાની શૂન્યતા.

I am the voidness of the void.

સનાતન અજન્મા,

અણનિર્મિત,

ન સાચું કે ન ખોટું.

The eternal unborn,

uncreated,

neither real nor unreal.

✨ The Dance of Light

મારે જે કંઈની ચેતના રહી છે,

તે મારી પોતાની ચેતનાની રમત છે.

All that I have been conscious of

is my own play of consciousness.

પ્રકાશનું નૃત્ય —

અનંત વિસ્તરણમાં

પ્રકાશના ફરી વળતા પેટર્ન.

A dance of light,

swirling patterns of light

in infinite extension.

અંતહીન અંતહીનતા.

Endless endlessness.

બદલાવ, અસ્તિત્વ અને હકીકતથી પરે —

પરમ તત્ત્વ.

The Absolute beyond change,

existence,

and reality.

The Recognition

હું, યાત્રી,

સ્પષ્ટ પ્રકાશથી અજોડ છું.

I, the voyager,

am inseparable from the Clear Light.

હું જન્મી શકતો નથી.

હું મરી શકતો નથી.

હું અસ્તિત્વમાં આવી શકતો નથી

કે બદલાઈ શકતો નથી.

I cannot be born.

I cannot die.

I cannot come into existence

or change.

હવે મને ખબર છે —

આ જ મારી સાચી તત્ત્વપ્રકૃતિ છે.

I know now,

this is my true nature.