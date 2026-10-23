Style: Electro Folk
He walks the line
nobody drew.
Bare feet on frost,
eyes somewhere new.
A shadow moves
but not from him.
The forest hums,
the lights go dim.
And he smiles,
like he knows
where the road bends—
even if he doesn’t know
his own name.
Don’t follow him.
Don’t follow him.
He’s not here
for anyone.
Don’t follow him.
Don’t follow him.
The fog remembers
more than he does.
He carries a bag
with nothing inside—
just a ticket worn,
no date, no ride.
A raven waits
above his head,
silent as truth,
heavy as dread.
And he stops
at the edge
of an unseen fall—
as if the ground
is only borrowed.
Don’t follow him.
Don’t follow him.
He steps through
what you can’t see.
Don’t follow him.
Don’t follow him.
Some doors open
only once.
He wasn’t born here.
He wasn’t found.
He simply appeared
like a memory
you never lived.
Don’t follow him.
Don’t follow him.
Some roads end
where you begin.
Don’t follow him.
Don’t follow him.
He leads you back
to what you forgot.
Lyrics by NokSeb
The Fool
Some journeys begin not with an answer, but with a step.
A solitary traveler moves through the mist, a raven resting on his shoulder. Behind him, a shadow stretches into the familiar. Ahead, the path grows faint. He carries little, perhaps even his name has become something he no longer needs.
The Fool represents the beginning of the journey: innocence, freedom, trust, and the courage to step into life without knowing what comes next.
This traveler takes on a more mysterious presence. He seems both lost and strangely at home in the unknown.
“Don’t follow him.”
Perhaps the Fool’s journey cannot be copied. Each person must discover their own path.
“The fog remembers more than he does.”
This suggests forgotten wisdom, a sense of something familiar that we cannot quite name. The landscape seems to hold a memory the traveler has lost.
“Some doors open only once.”
There is uncertainty here, but also consequence. Some choices change us. We may return to a place, yet never return as exactly the same person.
“He leads you back to what you forgot.”
The journey outward becomes a journey inward, toward remembrance. Perhaps what we seek is not entirely new, but something we have overlooked in ourselves.
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The Fool … walks into reincarnation disguised as light , the Illuminated pass by and walk away
Beautiful mystical song! Made me think about how life is fleeting.