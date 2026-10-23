Style: Electro Folk

0:00 -3:50

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

He walks the line

nobody drew.

Bare feet on frost,

eyes somewhere new.

A shadow moves

but not from him.

The forest hums,

the lights go dim.

And he smiles,

like he knows

where the road bends—

even if he doesn’t know

his own name.

Don’t follow him.

Don’t follow him.

He’s not here

for anyone.

Don’t follow him.

Don’t follow him.

The fog remembers

more than he does.

He carries a bag

with nothing inside—

just a ticket worn,

no date, no ride.

A raven waits

above his head,

silent as truth,

heavy as dread.

And he stops

at the edge

of an unseen fall—

as if the ground

is only borrowed.

Don’t follow him.

Don’t follow him.

He steps through

what you can’t see.

Don’t follow him.

Don’t follow him.

Some doors open

only once.

He wasn’t born here.

He wasn’t found.

He simply appeared

like a memory

you never lived.

Don’t follow him.

Don’t follow him.

Some roads end

where you begin.

Don’t follow him.

Don’t follow him.

He leads you back

to what you forgot.

Lyrics by NokSeb

The Fool

Some journeys begin not with an answer, but with a step.

A solitary traveler moves through the mist, a raven resting on his shoulder. Behind him, a shadow stretches into the familiar. Ahead, the path grows faint. He carries little, perhaps even his name has become something he no longer needs.

The Fool represents the beginning of the journey: innocence, freedom, trust, and the courage to step into life without knowing what comes next.

This traveler takes on a more mysterious presence. He seems both lost and strangely at home in the unknown.

“Don’t follow him.”

Perhaps the Fool’s journey cannot be copied. Each person must discover their own path.

“The fog remembers more than he does.”

This suggests forgotten wisdom, a sense of something familiar that we cannot quite name. The landscape seems to hold a memory the traveler has lost.

“Some doors open only once.”

There is uncertainty here, but also consequence. Some choices change us. We may return to a place, yet never return as exactly the same person.

“He leads you back to what you forgot.”

The journey outward becomes a journey inward, toward remembrance. Perhaps what we seek is not entirely new, but something we have overlooked in ourselves.