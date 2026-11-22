There is a big difference between simply noticing what we do not prefer and defining it negatively.

When we keep pushing against what we do not want, we give it more attention, more energy, and more importance in our lives.

But what if we could simply recognize something without judging it?

Preference does not require rejection.

We can choose what feels right without making something else wrong.

We can say, “This is not my preference,” without anger, resistance, or condemnation.

Like a child choosing between ice cream and broccoli, we are free to recognize what appeals to us without declaring the other choice bad.

The moment we stop fighting what we do not prefer, we create space for what truly resonates with us.

Perhaps freedom begins with this simple understanding:

I do not need to make something wrong in order to choose what feels right.

And perhaps peace is not found in changing everything around us, but in changing the way we relate to what is.

With awareness, kindness, and a little humor, we can simply choose.