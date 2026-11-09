Style: Indonesian dangdut dance style

0:00 -4:50

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First, let me pause and look within,

Before I walk forward, let me begin,

To see my mind, to see my heart,

Without delusion tearing me apart.

Let truth shine clear, let my motives be pure,

In every breath, I seek to endure,

Let me face myself with honest grace,

To understand this journey, I must embrace.

Oh, I walk the sacred path, though my feet may tire,

Teach me not to seek love, but to become its fire.

Guide me through the trials, I won’t ask for ease,

Let the work be hard so that I might please,

The one who calls, the one who sees,

I surrender to Your will, on humble knees.

In each moment, may I stay awake,

Aware of the choices I must make.

Let me be accountable, never shy away,

From what is mine to carry every day.

I won’t escape, nor hide in sleep,

But take full responsibility, deep, so deep.

For those in my care, for the duty I hold,

May I act with courage, may my heart be bold.

Oh, I walk the sacred path, though my feet may tire,

Teach me not to seek love, but to become its fire.

Guide me through the trials, I won’t ask for ease,

Let the work be hard so that I might please,

The one who calls, the one who sees,

I surrender to Your will, on humble knees.

When comfort comes and lulls me to rest,

Lead me to rise and do what’s best.

In the rattling boxcar of life, I’ll find,

Your guidance, your teaching, always kind.

Wake me from the dream of selfish ease,

Let me serve with all, let my mind release.

For it is not the comfort that sets me free,

But the clarity of purpose, the vastness of Thee.

Oh, I walk the sacred path, though my feet may tire,

Teach me not to seek love, but to become its fire.

Guide me through the trials, I won’t ask for ease,

Let the work be hard so that I might please,

The one who calls, the one who sees,

I surrender to Your will, on humble knees.

So let me rise when I fall asleep,

Let me remember Your wisdom deep.

On the holy rails, I’ll ride with trust,

To do Your will, this is a must.