Style: Psychedelic folk rock

0:00 -2:30

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The leaves fall softly,

small lanterns in the blue.

The tree stands open to the night

and lets the sky shine through.

Beneath the darkened earth,

beyond the reach of wind,

the roots continue quietly

the work of living.

Perhaps I can be like this,

grieving the green,

yet keeping faith

with what remains unseen.

I do not have to blossom

in the middle of goodbye.

I can rest with empty branches

beneath the widening sky.

Let the golden leaves go dancing.

Let the season have its end.

What I have loved can leave its warmth

long after it has gone.