Style: Psychedelic folk rock
The leaves fall softly,
small lanterns in the blue.
The tree stands open to the night
and lets the sky shine through.
Beneath the darkened earth,
beyond the reach of wind,
the roots continue quietly
the work of living.
Perhaps I can be like this,
grieving the green,
yet keeping faith
with what remains unseen.
I do not have to blossom
in the middle of goodbye.
I can rest with empty branches
beneath the widening sky.
Let the golden leaves go dancing.
Let the season have its end.
What I have loved can leave its warmth
long after it has gone.
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So interesting 👌 🙋
I like it !