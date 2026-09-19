The Matchbox Universe style: cosmic cabaret
I was given a matchbox,
A gift, small and bright
To turn into treasure,
A doorway to light.
I painted it golden,
With red hearts that gleam
A pocket-sized planet,
A star-making dream.
A jewel, a tarot,
A prayer it may hold
A whole little cosmos
In red and in gold.
Giving new life to the little things we might discard
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Lovely moments to start my day! Thank you!
Love the matchbox song and photo! A wonderful universe!