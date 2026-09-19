The Matchbox Universe style: cosmic cabaret

0:00 -0:34

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I was given a matchbox,

A gift, small and bright

To turn into treasure,

A doorway to light.

I painted it golden,

With red hearts that gleam

A pocket-sized planet,

A star-making dream.

A jewel, a tarot,

A prayer it may hold

A whole little cosmos

In red and in gold.

Giving new life to the little things we might discard