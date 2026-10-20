A Prayer for Guidance Through the Labyrinth

“May I be guided and led by the guide of the labyrinth. May the Beloved be my protector.”

E. J. Gold From The American Book of the Dead

style: Sufi Qawwali, Soulful

0:00 -1:24

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When wandering in the six lower dimensions

because of the power of violent anger,

On the radiant path

of the mirror of wisdom,

May I be guided and led

by the guide of the labyrinth.

May the Beloved be my protector.

May I be led safely across

the shocking ambush

of the voyage in the labyrinth,

And may I be placed

in the state of the pure

and shining void.