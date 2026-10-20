A Prayer for Guidance Through the Labyrinth
“May I be guided and led by the guide of the labyrinth. May the Beloved be my protector.”
E. J. Gold From The American Book of the Dead
style: Sufi Qawwali, Soulful
When wandering in the six lower dimensions
because of the power of violent anger,
On the radiant path
of the mirror of wisdom,
May I be guided and led
by the guide of the labyrinth.
May the Beloved be my protector.
May I be led safely across
the shocking ambush
of the voyage in the labyrinth,
And may I be placed
in the state of the pure
and shining void.
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Very different style for you! I loved it, thank you!
(I just messaged you.)