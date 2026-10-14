In loving gratitude for Deva T, whose life was a dance of presence, movement, and devotion.

Through her teaching, her gestures, and the rhythm of her hands, she touched many lives.

As we wish her a peaceful journey into the Clear Light, we remember that what she shared lives on in all of us.

The dance continues.

Style: Atmospheric · Hypnotic · Ethereal

The Rhythm Carries On

0:00 -4:31

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One breath…

One step…

We hold you in the light.

Verse 1

A lifted hand, a measured step,

A pause before the turn.

You showed us how to listen

And let the body learn.

You gave your hands to sacred work,

Your years, your heart, your care.

Now we gather, heart to heart,

And offer you this prayer.

Chorus

T, may your way be clear,

May the Clear Light guide you home.

Our love goes with you, dear friend;

You do not go alone.

We thank you for the dance you gave—

The rhythm carries on.

Verse 2

Your palms would wake the waiting drum

And draw us to its sound.

A simple beat, a listening room,

Our feet upon the ground.

Now every beat says, “Thank you,”

Each silence holds your name.

The music changes as you go;

Our love for you remains.

Chorus

T, may your way be clear,

May the Clear Light guide you home.

Our love goes with you, dear friend;

You do not go alone.

We thank you for the dance you gave—

The rhythm carries on.

Bridge

What you have given is not lost;

It lives in what we do:

A gesture passed from hand to hand,

A rhythm learned from you.

And though we wish for one more dance,

One more familiar song,

We open up our hands in love

And gently let you go.

Final Chorus

T, may your way be clear,

May the Clear Light guide you home.

Our love goes with you, dear friend;

You do not go alone.

We bless the steps we cannot see—

The rhythm carries on.

Outro

One breath…

One beat…

A silence full of love.

Journey well, dear T.

Journey well

.