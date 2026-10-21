The Voyager — Through the Labyrinth

When wandering in the six lower dimensions
because of the power of habits,
Bathing in the brilliant radiation
of the matrix of space,
May my essential self, the voyager,
be cleansed and guided by the inexorable
wisdom of reality,
May the Beloved be my protector,
May I be brought safely across
the shocking ambushes and sudden,
unexpected vistas of the labyrinth,
May I be brought to the liberation
of the pure shining void.
A prayer of guidance, protection, and liberation—from American Book of the Dead by E. J. Gold.
Style: Sufi, qawwali