The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

7 Comments

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sasha's avatar
sasha
Oct 7

listening to this made me smile and I feel so much lighter 🥹💗

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1 reply by Angelic Assembly
Brined, Blessed, Bold's avatar
Brined, Blessed, Bold
Oct 8

I needed this today 🥺❤️‍🩹

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