Lyrics: Michele De Paris
style: Gospel, swing
style: Bossanova
Caught between illusion and grace,
Lost yet held in love’s embrace.
I watch the dance, the rise, the fall,
Knowing nothing lasts at all.
This too shall pass, the wise ones say,
A breath, a wave, it fades away.
In each ending, I begin,
To know myself, to look within.
In silent heart, truth gently speaks,
Through shadows deep and mountain peaks.
No storm lasts; beyond the strife,
Awaits a calm, renewing life.
This too shall pass, the wise ones say,
A breath, a wave, it fades away.
In each ending, I begin,
To know myself, to look within.
Surrender now, let go the fight,
Behind the clouds, eternal light.
In transient moments, wisdom grows,
The river moves, and love still flows.
This too shall pass, the wise ones say,
A breath, a wave, it fades away.
In each ending, I begin,
To know myself, to look within.
Everything changes. Everything moves. And somewhere within that movement, we discover the stillness that was there all along.
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listening to this made me smile and I feel so much lighter 🥹💗
I needed this today 🥺❤️🩹