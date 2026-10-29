Style: Ethereal, meditative, luminous, with sacred spoken-word invocation
These first eighteen verses from The Book of Sacraments by E.J. Gold invite us to contemplate conscious death and rebirth, and to recognize the Luminous Clear Light without fear as our own spiritual reality.
These first eighteen verses from The Book of Sacraments by E.J. Gold invite us to contemplate conscious death and rebirth, and to recognize the Luminous Clear Light without fear as our own spiritual reality.
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Good stuff