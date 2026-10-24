style: acoustic guitar performance

0:00 -2:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

When wandering in the six lower dimensions

because of the power of habits,

Bathing in the brilliant radiation

of the matrix of space,

May my essential self, the voyager,

be cleansed and guided by the inexorable

wisdom of reality,

May the Beloved be my protector,

May I be brought safely across

the shocking ambushes and sudden,

unexpected vistas of the labyrinth,

May I be brought to the liberation

of the pure shining void.