The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

7 Comments

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Sarah Newton-John's avatar
Sarah Newton-John
1h

I love the energy in this! It is so much fun! The first excellent track of the day!

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4 replies by angelic assembly and others
Papi Jack's avatar
Papi Jack
1h

Oh my God, talking about peeling away the layers of an onion

This song has so many layers that it was a wood take an exquisite length of time to figure it out

I got it

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1 reply by angelic assembly
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