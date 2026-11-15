Style: Funky Rock
Wake Up Now
Wake up!
Wake up!
Doo-ba-bap…
Ba-da… ba-da-bap…
Ooh-wah… ah!
Here.
Mm-ah… mm-ah…
Doo-ba… bap!
Ah… ooh-wah…
Now.
Ba-da-bap… ba-da-bap…
Eh-ya-eh…
Ooh… ah!
Remember.
Mmm… ah…
Ooh… mm-mm…
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I love the energy in this! It is so much fun! The first excellent track of the day!
Oh my God, talking about peeling away the layers of an onion
This song has so many layers that it was a wood take an exquisite length of time to figure it out
I got it