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We see your courage

Warrior soul

Among the sunflowers

Bravery will glow

Standing for truth

Has never been smooth

Lungs filled with dignity

Heart full of honor

Fight on

Until we turn the corner

Light is coming

You’ll see

Evil doers will

In terror flee

Those who sell souls

To stuff their pockets

Will dissipate

Just like the rockets

Our flag will stand tall

United with friends

We will sing the song

Moving on from the pains

Poem by Alexander Semenyuk

Originally published on Substack:

Poem for Zelensky and Ukraine

With gratitude to the poet for his words of hope for Ukraine🌻