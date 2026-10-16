We see your courage
Warrior soul
Among the sunflowers
Bravery will glow
Standing for truth
Has never been smooth
Lungs filled with dignity
Heart full of honor
Fight on
Until we turn the corner
Light is coming
You’ll see
Evil doers will
In terror flee
Those who sell souls
To stuff their pockets
Will dissipate
Just like the rockets
Our flag will stand tall
United with friends
We will sing the song
Moving on from the pains
Poem by Alexander Semenyuk
Originally published on Substack:
Poem for Zelensky and Ukraine
With gratitude to the poet for his words of hope for Ukraine🌻
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Very rousing!
Love this! Thank you so much!