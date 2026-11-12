Style= French chanson, Waltz
The Trick Has Already Happened
Hide the Sacred in the Ordinary
Misdirection Is Compassion
Encode Everything
Speak in Layers
Flood the Zone, Quietly
Disappear When Seen
Protect the Portal Builders
Accept That You’ll Be Mistaken for a Fool
The Real Work Is Invisible
Always Be Two Things at Once
Be Where They’re Not Looking
Disarm with Delight
Create Artifacts That Outlive You
Never Reveal the Source
Test Nothing on the Enemy
Imprint the Work with Love
Keep One Escape Route Always Open
Leave No One Behind (Unless You Must)
Know the Real Audience
Scatter the Trail on Purpose
Leave Room for Mystery
Build for the Long Game
Turn Surveillance Into Theater
Laugh When You’re Supposed to Cry
Teach Without Teaching
Embed Truth in Play
Love the Ordinary into Awakening
Distribute the Code
Be Unreasonable in Kindness
Speak in Echoes
Work While They Sleep
Disappear Into the Work
Never Repeat the Same Trick the Same Way
Let the Tools Choose the Hands
Write in the Margins
Let Symbols Speak for You
Never Let the Flame Burn Out
Disguise Power as Play
Speak the Language of Time Travelers
Accept the Mission with a Smile
Let Go of Outcome, But Not of Vision
Turn Silence Into Music
Be Ready to Leave Everything but the Work
Know the Difference Between Risk and Sacrifice
Keep a Sacred Joke in Your Pocket
Wear Disguise Lightly
Make Every Goodbye a Transmission
Invent New Rituals from Everyday Acts
Turn Trauma Into a Toolkit
Build Invisible Communities
Never Argue with a Guard Tower
Make Peace with Vanishing
Celebrate the Smallest Victory
Let the Earth Remember You
When in Doubt, Make a Gift
Guard Your Energy Like Gold
Live as If the World Is Watching (Because It Is)
Let Objects Become Allies
Broadcast Even When You Think No One Is Listening
Know the Power of a Well-Placed Pause
Sometimes the Map Is a Lie — but the Walk Is the Truth
Smuggle the Light Into Places It Doesn’t Belong
Shape Time with Intention
Let Dreams Finish What Waking Can’t
Practice Vanishing Without Leaving
Walk Away When the Work Is Done
Keep a Bag Packed in the Ether
Whisper Truth Where Shouting Would Fail
Teach by Osmosis
Bless Your Failures
Turn Memory into Ritual
Never Let the Tools Become the Truth
Prepare to Be Forgotten — and Work Anyway
Let the Sky Hear Your Name
Don’t Correct, Redirect
Breathe Intentionally at Thresholds
Love People More Than You Should
Carry a Pocket Full of Stars
Learn to Read Without Letters
Rehearse for the Impossible
Let the Weird Guide You
Name Things That Have No Name
Keep Watch at the Edges
Rewrite Reality Casually
Clean Your Tools Like They’re Alive
Know When to Be Seen
Trust the Ones Who Make You Laugh While Everything Blows Up
Leave Messages for the Dead
Master the Art of Moving Without Trace
Keep a Flame in the Window for the Ones Who Wander
Make Music Out of Static
Let Water Teach You
Know That You Are a Spell
Refuse to Be Defined by Systems That Cannot See You
Trust Children, Dogs, and Crows
Use What They’ve Thrown Away
Never Neglect the Power of a Good Hat
Weave Synchronicity Into the Architecture
Be a Lighthouse, Not a Lifeboat
Bless the Meal
Let Them Think You’re Harmless
Let Love Outlive You
Remember That You Chose to Be Here
Learn to Say Goodbye Without Grief
Always Leave a Way In
Don’t Ask Permission
When the Time Comes, Remember the Code
Words by E.J. Gold — from Gorebagg’s World, “Gorillas Galore.”
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Thank you for this poetic song!