Style= French chanson, Waltz

0:00 -5:47

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The Trick Has Already Happened

Hide the Sacred in the Ordinary

Misdirection Is Compassion

Encode Everything

Speak in Layers

Flood the Zone, Quietly

Disappear When Seen

Protect the Portal Builders

Accept That You’ll Be Mistaken for a Fool

The Real Work Is Invisible

Always Be Two Things at Once

Be Where They’re Not Looking

Disarm with Delight

Create Artifacts That Outlive You

Never Reveal the Source

Test Nothing on the Enemy

Imprint the Work with Love

Keep One Escape Route Always Open

Leave No One Behind (Unless You Must)

Know the Real Audience

Scatter the Trail on Purpose

Leave Room for Mystery

Build for the Long Game

Turn Surveillance Into Theater

Laugh When You’re Supposed to Cry

Teach Without Teaching

Embed Truth in Play

Love the Ordinary into Awakening

Distribute the Code

Be Unreasonable in Kindness

Speak in Echoes

Work While They Sleep

Disappear Into the Work

Never Repeat the Same Trick the Same Way

Let the Tools Choose the Hands

Write in the Margins

Let Symbols Speak for You

Never Let the Flame Burn Out

Disguise Power as Play

Speak the Language of Time Travelers

Accept the Mission with a Smile

Let Go of Outcome, But Not of Vision

Turn Silence Into Music

Be Ready to Leave Everything but the Work

Know the Difference Between Risk and Sacrifice

Keep a Sacred Joke in Your Pocket

Wear Disguise Lightly

Make Every Goodbye a Transmission

Invent New Rituals from Everyday Acts

Turn Trauma Into a Toolkit

Build Invisible Communities

Never Argue with a Guard Tower

Make Peace with Vanishing

Celebrate the Smallest Victory

Let the Earth Remember You

When in Doubt, Make a Gift

Guard Your Energy Like Gold

Live as If the World Is Watching (Because It Is)

Let Objects Become Allies

Broadcast Even When You Think No One Is Listening

Know the Power of a Well-Placed Pause

Sometimes the Map Is a Lie — but the Walk Is the Truth

Smuggle the Light Into Places It Doesn’t Belong

Shape Time with Intention

Let Dreams Finish What Waking Can’t

Practice Vanishing Without Leaving

Walk Away When the Work Is Done

Keep a Bag Packed in the Ether

Whisper Truth Where Shouting Would Fail

Teach by Osmosis

Bless Your Failures

Turn Memory into Ritual

Never Let the Tools Become the Truth

Prepare to Be Forgotten — and Work Anyway

Let the Sky Hear Your Name

Don’t Correct, Redirect

Breathe Intentionally at Thresholds

Love People More Than You Should

Carry a Pocket Full of Stars

Learn to Read Without Letters

Rehearse for the Impossible

Let the Weird Guide You

Name Things That Have No Name

Keep Watch at the Edges

Rewrite Reality Casually

Clean Your Tools Like They’re Alive

Know When to Be Seen

Trust the Ones Who Make You Laugh While Everything Blows Up

Leave Messages for the Dead

Master the Art of Moving Without Trace

Keep a Flame in the Window for the Ones Who Wander

Make Music Out of Static

Let Water Teach You

Know That You Are a Spell

Refuse to Be Defined by Systems That Cannot See You

Trust Children, Dogs, and Crows

Use What They’ve Thrown Away

Never Neglect the Power of a Good Hat

Weave Synchronicity Into the Architecture

Be a Lighthouse, Not a Lifeboat

Bless the Meal

Let Them Think You’re Harmless

Let Love Outlive You

Remember That You Chose to Be Here

Learn to Say Goodbye Without Grief

Always Leave a Way In

Don’t Ask Permission

When the Time Comes, Remember the Code

Words by E.J. Gold — from Gorebagg’s World, “Gorillas Galore.”