There are moments when life gently invites us to pause, breathe, and remember what truly matters. Where the Heart Meets the Sea is a song born from that quiet space, a place of gratitude, release, and inner peace.
With images of golden light, open skies, healing waves, and the endless rhythm of the sea, this song is a soft reminder that we can let go of our worries and return to harmony. It speaks of gratitude for the path we have walked, for the storms we have survived, and for the beauty that continues to carry us forward.
This is a song about trust, trusting life, trusting the heart, and trusting the gentle movement that brings us back to ourselves. Like the tide returning to the shore, it reminds us that peace is never truly far away.
May this song bring you a little stillness, a little light, and a little space to simply breathe and feel thankful for this mysterious and beautiful journey of being alive.
Where the Heart Meets the Sea
style: art-pop, orchestral
The evening falls in shades of gold
Across the sea where stories float
The waves erase my footprints slow
Like every worry I let go
Under the sky, so wide and blue
I find the peace I always knew
Thank you, life, for the path I’ve known,
For the rising sun that lights my home.
For the tender breeze and the endless sea,
For each fall that brought me back to me.
No more shadows on my mind
The tide is turning, soft and kind
Let it go, let it flow
Like the ocean to the shore
Every moment, every sigh
Drifting softly with the tide
Peace within, peace around
Every heartbeat, every sound
Golden light above the sea
Brings me back to harmony
Thank you for the day, for the warmth, for the sun,
For the healing rain when the day is done.
Thank you for the time that has flown away,
For every heartbeat along the way.
Thank you for the faces crossing my road,
For the laughter shared, for the tears that flowed.
For the gentle voices that bring me peace,
And the silence teaching me release.
Thank you, my heart
Thank you for the song
Sail away, sail away
Sail away, sail away
Only love remains today
And when the storm hides the sky from sight,
A rainbow always returns with light.
Though the soul may tire, the road feels long,
The heart remembers its song.
Thank you, life, for all you give,
For the joy to love, for the chance to live.
Thank you for the time that’s yet to be,
For this breath, this world, this mystery.
Let it go, let it flow
Like the ocean to the shore
Every moment, every sigh
Drifting softly with the tide
Peace within, peace around
Every heartbeat, every sound
Golden light above the sea
Brings me back to harmony
Thank you, life, for the love, for the way,
For who I am… and who I’ll be someday.
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So very beautiful! 🙏💕🫂🫶
Quite a powerful arrangement! Thanks for putting this together, the vocals sound almost human!!