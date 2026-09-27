The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

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Stephanie ♡'s avatar
Stephanie ♡
Sep 29

So very beautiful! 🙏💕🫂🫶

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Sarah Newton-John's avatar
Sarah Newton-John
Sep 28

Quite a powerful arrangement! Thanks for putting this together, the vocals sound almost human!!

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