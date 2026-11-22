There are days when the coldness of others seeps into everything. A harsh word, a silence, a gaze that looks right through you.
And yet, your gentleness is not a weakness. It is your light. It deserves to be protected, not extinguished.
What helps you stay gentle when the world feels cold?
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Well, I try to see others, if they are cold, as feeling bad themselves as being cold to other people is not a natural state. It can be a cold and cruel world and we are humbled by that but God´s warmth in our hearts and souls leads to a better moment, a better day, a better relationship.
thankyou.i needed this today