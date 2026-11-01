The Angel Store’s Substack

The Angel Store’s Substack

5 Comments

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Hidden Resilience's avatar
Hidden Resilience
1h

🙏🪽🤍

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Sarah Newton-John's avatar
Sarah Newton-John
2h

A lovely way to start the day! This duet is sweet and I loved the guitar riff

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