Artwork by E.J.Gold

Your Guardian Angel Style: pop

0:00 -2:28

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Even if you don’t hear me,

I whisper near your heart.

My wings are softly holding you—

We’re never far apart.

Hold your amulet, remember:

Beyond all doubt and fear,

Pure love shines brightly in you,

Your guardian angel near.

One day soon, you must leap,

Rise with courage, touch the sky.

With your guardian angel close,

Feel your heart begin to fly.

Though you think your spark might fade,

Your true essence never dies.

Love alone can lift you high,

Take the leap, embrace your life.

At the edge, your heart may pause,

Feel my guidance softly flow.

Through every storm, I stay close.

Your guardian angel, you know.

Your guardian angel is always near, even when you cannot feel its presence.

Inspired by the Guardian Angel Amulet from Brane-Power, this song is a loving reminder to open your heart, release your fears, and trust the gentle guidance that accompanies you along life’s journey.

When you stand at the edge of the unknown, remember that you are never alone. Your inner light is eternal, your heart knows the way, and love gives you the courage to spread your wings.

May this song bring comfort to your heart and remind you that you are always held in love.